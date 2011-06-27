  1. Home
Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado Features & Specs

More about the 1993 C/K 3500 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle52.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Measurements
Length237.0 in.
Curb weight5275 lbs.
Gross weight9200 lbs.
Ground clearance9.2 in.
Height75.8 in.
Maximum payload3910.0 lbs.
Wheel base155.5 in.
Width94.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • White
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Silver Metallic
