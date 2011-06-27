Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle52.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Measurements
Length212.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Curb weight4638 lbs.
Gross weight9000 lbs.
Height75.5 in.
Maximum payload4019.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.
Width94.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
