Used 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room64.2 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room67.6 in.
Measurements
Length237.4 in.
Curb weight5507 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Height76.0 in.
Maximum payload3093.0 lbs.
Wheel base155.5 in.
Width77.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Sunset Gold Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Gray
  • Blue
