Used 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Base Features & Specs

More about the 2000 C/K 2500 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.8 in.
Rear hip Room59.3 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room64.9 in.
Measurements
Length231.9 in.
Curb weight5416 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Ground clearance6.4 in.
Height73.9 in.
Maximum payload3184.0 lbs.
Wheel base154.5 in.
Width77.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Sunset Gold Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Charcoal Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Blue
  • Neutral
