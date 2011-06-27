  1. Home
Used 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series LS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.8 in.
Rear hip Room59.3 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room64.9 in.
Measurements
Length231.9 in.
Curb weight5707 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Ground clearance6.4 in.
Height74.5 in.
Maximum payload2893.0 lbs.
Wheel base154.5 in.
Width77.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Sunset Gold Metallic
  • Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Victory Red
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Blue
  • Gray
