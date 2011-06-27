  1. Home
Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Silverado Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)442.0/612.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room64.2 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room67.6 in.
Measurements
Length236.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Height76.0 in.
Maximum payload3587.0 lbs.
Wheel base155.5 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Lamp Black
  • Woodland Green
  • Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Black
  • Tangier Orange
  • Tan
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Standard Red
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Red Orange
  • Victory Red
  • Ocean Blue
