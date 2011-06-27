  1. Home
Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Silverado Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.
Measurements
Length213.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Curb weight5154 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Height71.2 in.
Maximum payload3447.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue
  • Black
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Standard Red
  • Woodland Green
  • Gray Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Olympic White
  • Ocean Blue
  • Lamp Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Tan
  • Red Orange
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
