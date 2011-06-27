  1. Home
Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Silverado Features & Specs

More about the 1997 C/K 2500 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room64.2 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room67.6 in.
Measurements
Length217.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Height70.6 in.
Maximum payload3346.0 lbs.
Wheel base141.5 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Victory Red
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Red Orange
  • Olympic White
  • Gray Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Tangier Orange
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Tan
  • Standard Red
  • Ocean Blue
  • Lamp Black
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Woodland Green
