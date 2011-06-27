  1. Home
Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)476.0/646.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque285 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.
Measurements
Length213.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Curb weight4293 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Height71.2 in.
Maximum payload2907.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Standard Red
  • Tan
  • Red Orange
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Woodland Green
  • Ocean Blue
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Lamp Black
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Black
