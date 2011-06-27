  1. Home
Used 1996 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque285 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room64.2 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room67.6 in.
Measurements
Height70.4 in.
Wheel base141.5 in.
Length218.2 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Victory Red
  • Tangier Orange
  • Woodland Green
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Black
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Tan
