  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
  4. Used 1996 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado Features & Specs

More about the 1996 C/K 2500 Series
Overview
See C/K 2500 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room64.2 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room67.6 in.
Measurements
Height73.8 in.
Wheel base141.5 in.
Length218.2 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Tangier Orange
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Woodland Green
  • Tan
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
See C/K 2500 Series Inventory

Related Used 1996 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles