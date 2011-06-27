  1. Home
Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne Features & Specs

More about the 1995 C/K 2500 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)442.0/578.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle52.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Measurements
Height73.8 in.
Wheel base155.5 in.
Length237.0 in.
Width76.8 in.
Curb weight4347 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dove Gray
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • White
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
