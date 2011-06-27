Used 1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)374.0/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Measurements
Length237.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4656 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Ground clearance9.2 in.
Height74.4 in.
Maximum payload2563.0 lbs.
Wheel base155.5 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • White
  • Tangier Orange
  • Victory Red
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
