Used 1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne Features & Specs

More about the 1994 C/K 2500 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)442.0/578.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Measurements
Length212.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4313 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height74.3 in.
Maximum payload2563.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Victory Red
  • White
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
