Used 1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne Features & Specs

More about the 1994 C/K 2500 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)374.0/544.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Measurements
Length218.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4477 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Ground clearance9.2 in.
Height74.4 in.
Maximum payload2563.0 lbs.
Wheel base141.5 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Victory Red
  • Black
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • White
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
