Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne Features & Specs

More about the 1993 C/K 2500 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.0/500.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle52.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Measurements
Length218.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity9000 lbs.
Curb weight4160 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Height74.0 in.
Maximum payload2934.0 lbs.
Wheel base141.5 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • White
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Black
