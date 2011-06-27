Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series LS 3dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,893
|$2,717
|$3,127
|Clean
|$1,691
|$2,428
|$2,801
|Average
|$1,287
|$1,848
|$2,151
|Rough
|$883
|$1,269
|$1,500
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series LS 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,179
|$3,113
|$3,577
|Clean
|$1,947
|$2,781
|$3,205
|Average
|$1,482
|$2,118
|$2,461
|Rough
|$1,017
|$1,454
|$1,716