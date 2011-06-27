  1. Home
Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado Features & Specs

More about the 1997 C/K 1500 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.
Measurements
Length194.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4275 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.
Height70.1 in.
Maximum payload1825.0 lbs.
Wheel base117.5 in.
Width77.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ocean Blue
  • Tangier Orange
  • Tan
  • Woodland Green
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Red Orange
  • Black
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Lamp Black
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Standard Red
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Dark Blue
