  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series
  4. Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado Features & Specs

More about the 1997 C/K 1500 Series
Overview
See C/K 1500 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room64.2 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room67.6 in.
Measurements
Length217.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Gross weight6200 lbs.
Height70.6 in.
Maximum payload1656.0 lbs.
Wheel base141.5 in.
Width77.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gray Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Ocean Blue
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Red Orange
  • Black
  • Dark Blue
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Tan
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Lamp Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Tangier Orange
  • Standard Red
See C/K 1500 Series Inventory

Related Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles