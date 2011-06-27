  1. Home
Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Work Truck Features & Specs

More about the 1997 C/K 1500 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)375.0/500.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.
Measurements
Length194.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight3869 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.
Height70.1 in.
Maximum payload2220.0 lbs.
Wheel base117.5 in.
Width77.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gray Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Red Orange
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Tan
  • Silver Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Tangier Orange
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Lamp Black
  • Olympic White
  • Dark Blue
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Ocean Blue
  • Standard Red
  • Bright Blue Metallic
