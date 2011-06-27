  1. Home
Used 1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)476.0/646.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque285 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle52.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room64.2 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room67.6 in.
Measurements
Length237.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity13000 lbs.
Curb weight4387 lbs.
Height73.8 in.
Maximum payload5042.0 lbs.
Wheel base155.5 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Woodland Green
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Victory Red
  • Tangier Orange
  • Silver Metallic
  • Tan
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
