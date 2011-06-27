  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series
  4. Used 1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne Features & Specs

More about the 1996 C/K 1500 Series
Overview
See C/K 1500 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.0/525.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle46.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room64.2 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room67.6 in.
Measurements
Length218.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity8500 lbs.
Curb weight4140 lbs.
Height70.4 in.
Maximum payload3261.0 lbs.
Wheel base141.5 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Woodland Green
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Tan
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Olympic White
See C/K 1500 Series Inventory

Related Used 1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles