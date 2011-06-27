  1. Home
Used 1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)375.0/500.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Measurements
Length194.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight3717 lbs.
Gross weight5600 lbs.
Ground clearance7.0 in.
Height70.4 in.
Maximum payload1736.0 lbs.
Wheel base117.5 in.
Width77.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • White
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Black
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Victory Red
