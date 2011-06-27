Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series 454SS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG10
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)9/12 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378.0/504.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity42.0 gal.
Combined MPG10
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque385 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size7.4 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 3600 rpm
Turning circle52.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Measurements
Length194.0 in.
Curb weight3717 lbs.
Gross weight6200 lbs.
Height70.4 in.
Maximum payload2222.0 lbs.
Wheel base117.5 in.
Width77.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Victory Red
