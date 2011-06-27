  1. Home
Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.0/425.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle52.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Measurements
Length218.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Curb weight4436 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.
Ground clearance9.2 in.
Height73.8 in.
Maximum payload1619.0 lbs.
Wheel base141.5 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
