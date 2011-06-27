Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Consumer Reviews

The Best truck on the Road halverson88 , 08/15/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This was my first truck at age 16 I'm 23 now. Its got 290,000 miles on it all original. It still runs like it did when my dad owned it and i have abused this truck still it never lets me down. I give it an oil change every 3000 miles and thats all i spend on it. Never had a major problem with it. I guess im lucky. I'm stationed in Kansas and have driven it back and forth to Idaho at least 4 or 5 times now 1400 miles one way Report Abuse

Won't ever quit Mitch , 11/08/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This truck has been in My family for at least 8 years, we got it when it had around 200k on it. We had to rebuild the 5.7L v8 only because the frosh plug fell out and it burned up. it now has 460k on it body, and interior is still decent, and besides regular maintenance, like shocks, starters, breaks and oil changes this truck has been the most reliable truck i've seen. PS minus 40 degrees Celsius, still starts without being plugged in. Like a rock Report Abuse

Great Truck Anthony Marroy , 10/25/2010 10 of 11 people found this review helpful bought this truck used in 1996 with 56k miles on it. Have 283,000 on it now. No major problems. Had to replace the transmission at about 180,000 miles, though this was my fault thinking I could pull a heavy trailer in OD on flat run. Replaced transmission and have had no other problems. Just replaced stereo speakers last week, all had gone out. Have put 2 A/C compressors and that is about it. Use Mobil 1 5w30 synthetic oil and change oil every 10,000 miles, filter every 5k. uses 1/2 quart in 5k. Still pulls trailer great with 350 engine. get about 16.5-18 mpg in town, can get as much as 22.5 on hwy. Clear coat starting to peel, but will keep this truck till it dies, and then some. Report Abuse

Juggernaut eviljoel , 10/02/2012 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Ive had trucks before but this chevy is the best beast I've ever owned. I have the 5.7l and auto transmission. If you have a crude understanding of basic maintenance, you can keep this truck running forever. If not, when it does break the parts are the cheapest I've ever seen in a truck.. Even the motor can be had for under a grand. The body has no rust the frame has surface rust I regularly sand and repaint. Its a shame they don't make them like this anymore. Report Abuse