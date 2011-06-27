  1. Home
Used 1992 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Scottsdale Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)476.0/578.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length228.0 in.
Gross weight6600 lbs.
Height73.8 in.
Maximum payload2090.0 lbs.
Wheel base141.5 in.
Width77.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Catalina Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Slate Metallic
  • Smoke Blue Metallic
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Crimson Red Metallic
