Used 1991 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series 454SS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG10
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)9/12 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)225.0/300.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG10
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque400 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size7.4 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length194.1 in.
Curb weight4562 lbs.
Gross weight5600 lbs.
Height70.4 in.
Wheel base117.5 in.
Width76.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tangier Orange
  • Light Sandstone Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Pastel Blue
  • Red
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
