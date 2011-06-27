Used 1991 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Consumer Reviews
1991 Chevy Cheyenne K1500 reg cab LB
This truck had 134000 miles when I bougt it. Now has about 160 or so (odometer broke). I've had no major problems, been very happy with it. I tend to work my trucks - hauling hay and horses. My only complaints are that it should have had a different, better rear end-like 3.73 for a little more pulling power and the poor paint job that GM should be ashamed to have in public view everwhere.
Best Silverado ever
I have a 1991 Silverado that my family have used as a work truck since we got it. It has been beat up bashed and driven through hell about 400 times. It is now in retirement and I use it for college driving. It is still a fun truck to drive even though it is on its 6th transmission all due to towing from work.
My first car and I still own it
This was my first car i have ever owned and now 6 years later 40,000 personal miles, on top of the 100,200 miles it had and it still runs strong without all the babying, can you say 110mph on the highway :) I recommend this truck to anyone who likes big v8 power, great interior design, great aftermarket potential, and unbeatable reliability the only thing that is not stock on my truck is the fuel pump and the alternator and battery.
Like A Rock!
I'm 20 yrs old from southeastern PA and I bought my truck from an older man back in August. The truck was used for its 1st 14 years of service for construction and has led a rough life. Since I've had it, I've put on close to 9000 miles and it's been an absolute joy the whole way. (except at the gas pump! lol) We had a good amount of snow this winter and it was a blast to put the transfer case into 4hi and go tear up the snow and woods. This truck is bone stock and she has got power to spare! She's my Abigail, she's an old girl, but I love her just as though she was a member of my family...because she really is.
400K miles
Believe it or not, but this truck is in St. Louis with our daughter at med school. It has over 400,000 miles on the engine. I had to replace the tranmission at 278K, and put new grears in the rear end at 325K. Besides a few alternators, one fuel pump, and an AC compressor, it has just had regular oil changes and some regular maintenance. Far and away the best vehicle we have ever owned. It still have to remind myself that it has 400K plus when I run it to redline....oops All miles can be documented by our local Chevy dealer
