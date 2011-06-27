  1. Home
Used 1990 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Work Truck Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)510.0/646.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Measurements
Length212.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.
Height70.4 in.
Maximum payload2192.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Smoke Blue Metallic
  • Adobe Gold Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Flame Red
  • Crimson Red Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Catalina Blue Metallic
  • Caramel Brown Metallic
