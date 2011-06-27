  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series
  4. Used 1990 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado Features & Specs

More about the 1990 C/K 1500 Series
Overview
See C/K 1500 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)375.0/475.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum payload1469.0 lbs.
Wheel base117.5 in.
Length194.0 in.
Gross weight5600 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Caramel Brown Metallic
  • Adobe Gold Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Smoke Blue Metallic
  • Crimson Red Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Catalina Blue Metallic
See C/K 1500 Series Inventory

Related Used 1990 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles