Used 1990 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado Features & Specs

More about the 1990 C/K 1500 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.0/550.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Measurements
Length194.0 in.
Gross weight5600 lbs.
Height70.4 in.
Maximum payload1878.0 lbs.
Wheel base117.5 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Smoke Blue Metallic
  • Caramel Brown Metallic
  • Crimson Red Metallic
  • Adobe Gold Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Catalina Blue Metallic
  • Flame Red
