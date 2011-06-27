Used 1990 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Built to good chevy man , 05/31/2009 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I have a 1990 silverado 2wd short bed pickup. I paid 3900.00 for it 2 years ago. It had 200,000 miles on it when I bought it. It has the original 350, which has never had any engine work done. I bought this truck to turn it into a hot rod. I am (was) planning on installing a 383 stroker motor, but the original 350 runs so good, it just wont die. I beat the hell out of this truck! It has the 5 speed manual tranny, so I do massive burnouts on a regular basis, and 2 years later, it still runs just as good. These trucks were built rock solid, and made to last. I have not done anything to it except change the oil, and rotate my tires. I would drive it anywhere without worrying about it breaking down. I love it! Report Abuse

C1500 Reg. cab LB Lewis610 , 04/30/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My dad bought it new. It was my first vehicle. It now has 300000 miles and he uses it as his work truck for his natural gas business. I have since purchased a 1989 C2500, which has been just as reliable. My only complaint is the fuel consumption. It got around 12 mpg normally around town.

Not your everyday chevy trukgrl , 09/14/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I got this truck when I was 17, I found this truck and it was love at first sight! I have the 2wd sb step-side 2wd. It has some mods which include cowl hood, dual strait pipes, roll pan,and racing buckets to name a few. Never had to do anything but routine maintenance. I LOVE THIS TRUCK, I am now a single mother and the truck is no longer my daily driver but I just can't get rid of it. It sits for months at a time now and starts without any problems and runs like a dream. It has about 250k on it. Just a great truck, couldn't have picked anything better. Paid $4,500 in May of 04! Also handles well in bad weather for a 2wd.

Love this Truck, Am buying a 2nd! bootsmcguire , 06/29/2011 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Mine is a 1990 Silverado, 350 with the 700R4 in the K1500 4x4. Bought it 3 years ago with only 96k miles on it. Only problems have been a bad starter and I need to replace the rear leaf springs as they are shot. However the previous owners towed a camper with it and thats it, so I would say thats the root of the spring issue. I also upgraded the radiator to a 3-core as I felt the single core was just too small and it was not up to the task of towing on 95 degree days. It is comfortable, drives well, pulls well and has been one of my favorites. I am actually going to purchase another 1990 in a C1500 2wd with a 350 and 5spd so I can save the first from junk miles back and forth to work.