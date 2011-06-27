Used 2017 Chevrolet City Express LT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/377.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque139 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower131 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Appearance Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
rear parking sensorsyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Security Screen Windowsyes
Black All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.3 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Deep Tint Glass - Rear Doorsyes
Deep Tint Glass - Rear Doors and Passenger-Side Sliding Dooryes
15" Aluminum Wheelsyes
Deep Tint Glass, Rear Doors - Driver and Passenger-Side Sliding Doorsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity122.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3263 lbs.
Gross weight4751 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place122.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.3 degrees
Maximum payload1500 lbs.
Angle of departure24.8 degrees
Length186.3 in.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height73.7 in.
EPA interior volume178.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base115.2 in.
Width68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Ink
  • Designer White
  • Galvanized Silver
  • Sunglow Yellow
  • Furnace Red
  • Black Pipe
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pewter, cloth
Tires & Wheels
fullsize matching spare tireyes
185/60R T tiresyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
