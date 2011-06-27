Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet City Express LS 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,129
|$11,193
|$13,333
|Clean
|$8,903
|$10,916
|$12,981
|Average
|$8,452
|$10,363
|$12,275
|Rough
|$8,000
|$9,810
|$11,570
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet City Express LT 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,751
|$11,881
|$14,090
|Clean
|$9,510
|$11,587
|$13,717
|Average
|$9,028
|$11,000
|$12,972
|Rough
|$8,546
|$10,412
|$12,227