Used 2015 Chevrolet City Express LS Features & Specs

More about the 2015 City Express
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,955
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,955
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,955
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/377.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,955
Torque139 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower131 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,955
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$21,955
Appearance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,955
2 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,955
front door pocketsyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
front reading lightsyes
electric power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,955
Heated mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,955
Bluetooth for Phoneyes
Cruise Controlyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,955
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,955
Front head room41.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.3 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,955
Deep Tint Glass - Rear Doorsyes
Deep Tint Glass - Rear Doors and Passenger-Side Sliding Dooryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,955
Maximum cargo capacity122.7 cu.ft.
Angle of departure24.8 degrees
Length186.3 in.
Curb weight3252 lbs.
Gross weight4751 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place122.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.3 degrees
Height73.7 in.
Maximum payload1500 lbs.
Wheel base115.2 in.
Width68.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,955
Exterior Colors
  • Designer White
  • Furnace Red
  • Black Pipe
  • Galvanized Silver
  • Blue Ink
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pewter, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,955
185/60R15 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,955
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,955
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
