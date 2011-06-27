  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Chevy Van
  4. Used 1997 Chevrolet Chevy Van
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Chevrolet Chevy Van G3500 Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Chevy Van
Overview
See Chevy Van Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle53.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front hip room63.9 in.
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
Measurements
Length238.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Curb weight5609 lbs.
Gross weight9500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height82.1 in.
Wheel base155.0 in.
Width79.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Victory Red
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Madrid Red
  • Olympic White
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
See Chevy Van Inventory

Related Used 1997 Chevrolet Chevy Van G3500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles