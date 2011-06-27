  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Chevy Van
  4. Used 1997 Chevrolet Chevy Van
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Chevrolet Chevy Van G2500 Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Chevy Van
Overview
See Chevy Van Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)434.0/527.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle47.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front hip room63.9 in.
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
Measurements
Length218.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Curb weight4829 lbs.
Gross weight7300 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height82.7 in.
Wheel base135.0 in.
Width79.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Madrid Red
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Laguna Green Metallic
See Chevy Van Inventory

Related Used 1997 Chevrolet Chevy Van G2500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles