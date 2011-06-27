  1. Home
Used 1996 Chevrolet Chevy Van G2500 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)434.0/527.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle53.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front hip room63.9 in.
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Measurements
Length238.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity8000 lbs.
Curb weight5961 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height83.0 in.
Maximum payload2497.0 lbs.
Wheel base155.0 in.
Width79.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Tan
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Light Gray
  • Medium Gray
  • Olympic White
  • Victory Red
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Medium Beige
  • Medium Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
