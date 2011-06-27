  1. Home
Used 1996 Chevrolet Chevy Van G3500 Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Chevy Van
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque335 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle47.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front hip room63.9 in.
Front shoulder room62.2 in.
Measurements
Length218.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Curb weight5895 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height83.8 in.
Maximum payload3754.0 lbs.
Wheel base135.0 in.
Width79.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Victory Red
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Black
  • Medium Beige
  • Medium Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Tan
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Graphite
  • Light Gray
