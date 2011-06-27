  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Chevy Van
  4. Used 1995 Chevrolet Chevy Van
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Chevrolet Chevy Van G20 Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Chevy Van
Overview
See Chevy Van Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque237 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower163 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.9 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Measurements
Height80.0 in.
Wheel base110.0 in.
Length180.1 in.
Width79.1 in.
Curb weight3966 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dove Gray
  • White
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Radisson Red Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
See Chevy Van Inventory

Related Used 1995 Chevrolet Chevy Van G20 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles