  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Chevy Van
  4. Used 1994 Chevrolet Chevy Van
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Chevrolet Chevy Van G30 Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Chevy Van
Overview
See Chevy Van Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)495.0/660.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle48.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.
Front hip room69.7 in.
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear hip Room51.5 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room63.5 in.
Measurements
Length204.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Curb weight4568 lbs.
Height79.1 in.
Maximum payload3951.0 lbs.
Wheel base125.0 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Radisson Red Metallic
See Chevy Van Inventory

Related Used 1994 Chevrolet Chevy Van G30 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles