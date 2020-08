Used 1993 Chevrolet Chevy Van Consumer Reviews

Charles , 08/18/2017 G20 3dr Van

Love to play at fishing, camping, travel and my g20 has turned out to be the best way to go. Gets around easy and cheaper than a large motor home or travel trailer. Some say it's roughing it but at 72 I disagree. I'll keep my van till my number comes up and enjoy every mile, every minute.