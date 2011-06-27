  1. Home
Used 1992 Chevrolet Chevy Van Consumer Reviews

2 reviews
List Price Estimate
$933 - $1,579
Keep you wallet handy!!

Dale L, 07/14/2002
Bought this conversion van with only 26,000 miles in 95. 80,000 on odometer and have replaced brakes every year since. Eats tires. Front end problems at every inspection except one year. Always started and shifted fine. Need to replace axle bearings ever year also. Made this van heavy duty but forgot the heavy duty parts. A/C finally went out but expected after 10 years. Totaled recently and glad!

Dependable, Comfortable Family Vehicle

runlong3, 07/25/2003
Bought in Jan. 98 with 60,000 miles. Had been well maintained by original owner. It has been a dependable vehicle for us. At 90,000 did about $1200 worth of scheduled service work at dealership, otherwise, other than replacing rotors and brakes has been maintenance free. We have enjoyed its comfortable ride on long trips.

