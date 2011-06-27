Used 1992 Chevrolet Chevy Van Consumer Reviews

Dale L , 07/14/2002

2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Bought this conversion van with only 26,000 miles in 95. 80,000 on odometer and have replaced brakes every year since. Eats tires. Front end problems at every inspection except one year. Always started and shifted fine. Need to replace axle bearings ever year also. Made this van heavy duty but forgot the heavy duty parts. A/C finally went out but expected after 10 years. Totaled recently and glad!