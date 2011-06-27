Used 1990 Chevrolet Chevy Van G10 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|3-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|15
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|3-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|330.0/374.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.3 l
|Horsepower
|150 hp @ 4000 rpm
|Turning circle
|46.6 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Measurements
|Height
|79.5 in.
|Wheel base
|125.0 in.
|Length
|202.2 in.
|Width
|79.5 in.
