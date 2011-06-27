  1. Home
Used 1990 Chevrolet Celebrity Eurosport Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.9/423.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
Measurements
Height54.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity75 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Length190.8 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Brown Metallic
  • White
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Maroon Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
