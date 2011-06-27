What a great car this has been. Fifteen years and no major problems with it. It had a reputation for reliability when I bought it (from fleet owners--not from CR) and it has lived up to that reputation. It is getting old now and things that last the life of the car are beginning to fail such as the driver door strike plate (repaired two years ago) and the turn signal return switch (still broken). However, after 185,000 miles, it still starts on the first try and takes me wherever I want to go. As I prepare to retire this champion, I am hopeful that its replacement will serve as well.

