Consumer Rating
(5)
1990 Chevrolet Celebrity Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Sedan model dropped, leaving a wagon only. Base engine makes more power, and optional, 2.8-liter V6 is replaced by a 3.1-liter motor that makes 135 horsepower. All models get a heavy-duty suspension. The rear seat is now of the split-folding variety. Door-mounted passive restraints have been added.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Chevrolet Celebrity.

5(40%)
4(60%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good Family Wagon
Mom and Apple Pie,07/08/2002
I have owned my Celebrity Wagon for approximately 10 years. It has been a very solid and reliable vehicle, until it hit the 150,000 mark and began to experience age-related troubles. One truly outstanding feature of this wagon has been its engine...it is very peppy and has pickup to spare, making it a lot more fun to drive than even some regular cars I have driven. It is a car that has served me well, and if I could go back in time, I wouldn't hesitate to buy it all over again. Maybe the car has a face/exterior only a mother could love, but...thanks Celebrity...I love you! :)
Great & Dependable
Chevy Lover,08/19/2009
This is the second Celebrity Eurosport wagon that I owned. I purchased it used with 109,000 miles and now at 120,000 miles, still runs and drives excellent. Starts up in any weather and it very dependable. Great for the family. We have driven with eight comfortably. A great car all-around
A keeper
JCBrent,08/14/2003
Takes a licking and keeps on ticking...
Time for a change
FocusWiz,05/31/2004
What a great car this has been. Fifteen years and no major problems with it. It had a reputation for reliability when I bought it (from fleet owners--not from CR) and it has lived up to that reputation. It is getting old now and things that last the life of the car are beginning to fail such as the driver door strike plate (repaired two years ago) and the turn signal return switch (still broken). However, after 185,000 miles, it still starts on the first try and takes me wherever I want to go. As I prepare to retire this champion, I am hopeful that its replacement will serve as well.
See all 5 reviews of the 1990 Chevrolet Celebrity
Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
135 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1990 Chevrolet Celebrity Overview

The Used 1990 Chevrolet Celebrity is offered in the following submodels: Celebrity Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon, and Eurosport 4dr Wagon.

