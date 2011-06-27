1990 Chevrolet Celebrity Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
List Price Estimate
$732 - $1,884
Used Celebrity for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
Sedan model dropped, leaving a wagon only. Base engine makes more power, and optional, 2.8-liter V6 is replaced by a 3.1-liter motor that makes 135 horsepower. All models get a heavy-duty suspension. The rear seat is now of the split-folding variety. Door-mounted passive restraints have been added.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Chevrolet Celebrity.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Mom and Apple Pie,07/08/2002
I have owned my Celebrity Wagon for approximately 10 years. It has been a very solid and reliable vehicle, until it hit the 150,000 mark and began to experience age-related troubles. One truly outstanding feature of this wagon has been its engine...it is very peppy and has pickup to spare, making it a lot more fun to drive than even some regular cars I have driven. It is a car that has served me well, and if I could go back in time, I wouldn't hesitate to buy it all over again. Maybe the car has a face/exterior only a mother could love, but...thanks Celebrity...I love you! :)
Chevy Lover,08/19/2009
This is the second Celebrity Eurosport wagon that I owned. I purchased it used with 109,000 miles and now at 120,000 miles, still runs and drives excellent. Starts up in any weather and it very dependable. Great for the family. We have driven with eight comfortably. A great car all-around
JCBrent,08/14/2003
Takes a licking and keeps on ticking...
FocusWiz,05/31/2004
What a great car this has been. Fifteen years and no major problems with it. It had a reputation for reliability when I bought it (from fleet owners--not from CR) and it has lived up to that reputation. It is getting old now and things that last the life of the car are beginning to fail such as the driver door strike plate (repaired two years ago) and the turn signal return switch (still broken). However, after 185,000 miles, it still starts on the first try and takes me wherever I want to go. As I prepare to retire this champion, I am hopeful that its replacement will serve as well.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1990 Chevrolet Celebrity features & specs
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
135 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Celebrity
Related Used 1990 Chevrolet Celebrity info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019