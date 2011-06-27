  1. Home
Used 1990 Chevrolet Celebrity Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6
Combined MPG2320
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.0/455.3 mi.266.9/423.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.15.7 gal.
Combined MPG2320
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm180 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l3.1 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5200 rpm135 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.52.4 in.
Front shoulder room56.2 in.56.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.38.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.52.7 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.56.2 in.
Measurements
Height54.3 in.54.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity75 cu.ft.75 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.9 in.104.9 in.
Length190.8 in.190.8 in.
Width69.3 in.69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Medium Maroon Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Dark Brown Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
