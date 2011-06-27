Used 1990 Chevrolet Celebrity Consumer Reviews
Good Family Wagon
I have owned my Celebrity Wagon for approximately 10 years. It has been a very solid and reliable vehicle, until it hit the 150,000 mark and began to experience age-related troubles. One truly outstanding feature of this wagon has been its engine...it is very peppy and has pickup to spare, making it a lot more fun to drive than even some regular cars I have driven. It is a car that has served me well, and if I could go back in time, I wouldn't hesitate to buy it all over again. Maybe the car has a face/exterior only a mother could love, but...thanks Celebrity...I love you! :)
Great & Dependable
This is the second Celebrity Eurosport wagon that I owned. I purchased it used with 109,000 miles and now at 120,000 miles, still runs and drives excellent. Starts up in any weather and it very dependable. Great for the family. We have driven with eight comfortably. A great car all-around
A keeper
Takes a licking and keeps on ticking...
Time for a change
What a great car this has been. Fifteen years and no major problems with it. It had a reputation for reliability when I bought it (from fleet owners--not from CR) and it has lived up to that reputation. It is getting old now and things that last the life of the car are beginning to fail such as the driver door strike plate (repaired two years ago) and the turn signal return switch (still broken). However, after 185,000 miles, it still starts on the first try and takes me wherever I want to go. As I prepare to retire this champion, I am hopeful that its replacement will serve as well.
Great car
Purchased with 160,000 miles, now has 290,000. What a great car!! Very reliable to this point.
