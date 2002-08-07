Used 1990 Chevrolet Celebrity
I have owned my Celebrity Wagon for approximately 10 years. It has been a very solid and reliable vehicle, until it hit the 150,000 mark and began to experience age-related troubles. One truly outstanding feature of this wagon has been its engine...it is very peppy and has pickup to spare, making it a lot more fun to drive than even some regular cars I have driven. It is a car that has served me well, and if I could go back in time, I wouldn't hesitate to buy it all over again. Maybe the car has a face/exterior only a mother could love, but...thanks Celebrity...I love you! :)
This is the second Celebrity Eurosport wagon that I owned. I purchased it used with 109,000 miles and now at 120,000 miles, still runs and drives excellent. Starts up in any weather and it very dependable. Great for the family. We have driven with eight comfortably. A great car all-around
Takes a licking and keeps on ticking...
What a great car this has been. Fifteen years and no major problems with it. It had a reputation for reliability when I bought it (from fleet owners--not from CR) and it has lived up to that reputation. It is getting old now and things that last the life of the car are beginning to fail such as the driver door strike plate (repaired two years ago) and the turn signal return switch (still broken). However, after 185,000 miles, it still starts on the first try and takes me wherever I want to go. As I prepare to retire this champion, I am hopeful that its replacement will serve as well.
Features & Specs
|4dr Wagon
N/A
|MPG
|20 city / 29 hwy
|Seats 0
|3-speed automatic
|Gas
|110 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Eurosport 4dr Wagon
N/A
|MPG
|17 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|135 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
Used 1990 Chevrolet Celebrity Overview
The Used 1990 Chevrolet Celebrity is offered in the following submodels: Celebrity Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon, and Eurosport 4dr Wagon.
What do people think of the 1990 Chevrolet Celebrity?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1990 Chevrolet Celebrity and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1990 Celebrity 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1990 Celebrity.
